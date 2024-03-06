A probe into Israel's worst civilian disaster has found Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "bears personal responsibility" for the deadly 2021 stampede which killed 45 Jewish pilgrims.

"The prime minister is responsible for identifying proactively, by himself or through mechanisms on his behalf, issues that require the attention of his office and, if necessary, his intervention, in particular those related to a risk of human lives," the commission of inquiry report into the stampede at the Mount Meron pilgrimage site said on Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had converged on Mount Meron, near Israel's border with Lebanon, on April 30, 2021 for an annual pilgrimage to the tomb of reputed second-century rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.

The stampede in the male section of the gender-segregated crowd is believed to have started as people moved through a narrow passageway that became a deadly choke-point.