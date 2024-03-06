TÜRKİYE
Turkish police apprehend two Daesh suspects in central Türkiye
Two Iraqi nationals, believed to be members of the Daesh terror group, were captured in the Yozgat province of Türkiye, say security sources.
In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to officially designate Daesh as a terrorist organisation. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
March 6, 2024

Turkish authorities arrested at least two people who are suspected of being members of the Daesh terror group, security sources have reported.

In Yozgat province of Central Türkiye, anti-terror police apprehended Iraqi nationals associated with the terror group, according to the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to officially designate Daesh as a terrorist organisation.

The nation has faced numerous attacks from the group, resulting in over 300 casualties and hundreds more wounded in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response to these threats, Türkiye initiated anti-terror operations domestically and internationally to prevent further attacks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
