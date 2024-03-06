WORLD
Nikki Haley suspends campaign, paving way for Biden vs Trump re-match
"It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him," says Republican former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.
Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Charleston, South Carolina. / Photo: AP
March 6, 2024

Republican former UN ambassador Nikki Haley has suspended her White House campaign, declining to endorse former United States president Donald Trump but calling on him to earn the support of moderates and independents who backed her in the primary.

"It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him, and I hope he does that," Haley said on Wednesday in a televised address in Charleston, South Carolina.

Haley was in a two-person contest with Trump for the chance to face US President Joe Biden in November's election but won just one state on "Super Tuesday" and never presented a serious obstacle in Trump's path to the nomination.

The 52-year-old was little known outside her native South Carolina before Trump tapped her as ambassador to the United Nations back in 2017 and used the high-profile UN post to cultivate an image as a plain-speaking conservative.

She prided herself on being the last challenger standing between the "chaos" of Trump and the 2024 Republican White House nomination.

"I am filled with the gratitude for the outpouring of support we've received from all across our great country," Haley added.

"But the time has now come to suspend my campaign. I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard — I have done that. I have no regrets."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
