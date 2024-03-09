An activist from the UK-based Palestine Action network sprayed and slashed the historic painting of Lord Balfour inside Trinity College at the University of Cambridge.

The red paint is "symbolizing the bloodshed of the Palestinian people since the Balfour Declaration was issued in 1917," the activist group said in a statement, referencing the document in 1917 that pledged support for the formation of a "national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine.

"Britain’s support for the continued colonisation of Palestine hasn’t wavered since 1917," said Palestine Action.

"Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest arms supplier, who use captive Palestinians in Gaza as a human laboratory to develop their weapons, use Britain as a manufacturing outpost. The Israeli weapons maker build weaponry in factories across the country and work closely with the British government," it noted.

"Palestine Action vows to continue their direct campaign until Elbit is shut down and British complicity with the colonisation of Palestine ends," it underlined.