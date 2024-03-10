Turkish experts discovered a mutation in a protein-coding gene as a significant factor leading to chronic kidney failure in children, contributing the finding to the international medical literature for the first time.

Dr Fatih Ozaltin, a faculty member of the Department of Pediatric Nephrology of Hacettepe University, told Anadolu that the scientific study for the FOXD2 protein code gene was initiated in 2021 and conducted in collaboration with Istanbul University Cerrahpasa Faculty of Medicine and the Technical University of Munich.

Ozaltin noted that two siblings diagnosed with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract (CAKUT), leading to chronic kidney failure, were examined at Cerrahpasa Faculty of Medicine.

He said the children were born as a result of consanguineous marriage, prompting an investigation into genetic factors within the family.

Ozaltin said the geneti c studies of the research supported within the scope of the project titled, “Investigation of New Genes in Inherited Rare Kidney Diseases,” were carried out at Hacettepe University.

“Our scientific study led us to the FOXD2 gene. We have initiated further research on how mutations in this gene lead to CAKUT anomalies.”

Gene regulates vital stages in the development of babies’ kidneys

Ozaltin highlighted international collaboration, revealing the identification of another family with a mutation of the same gene by the Technical University of Munich.

“Through col laboration and our study, they have revealed that the FOXD2 gene plays a crucial role in ‘regulating a vital stage in kidney development in fetuses.’ And in the development of the urinary system,” he said. “We have also demonstrated this through various animal experiments. We observed that in animals where the FOXD2 gene is silenced, similar kidney problems to those in humans arise.”

First time in the world

Ozaltin emphasised the comprehensive study’s preliminary results have been published, noting that experts from Israel have reported similar cases in patients.