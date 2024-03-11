Pro-Palestinian protests to end the war in Gaza snarled traffic in Los Angeles and delayed the start of the 96th Academy Awards.

Scattered demonstrations around Hollywood were met with a beefed-up police presence in anticipation of any potential problems, according to media outlets. The Dolby Theatre and red carpet were closed off for several blocks in every direction and officers were seen in riot gear wearing helmets and wielding batons, threatening protesters with arrest for unlawful assembly.

Many protesters carried signs and chanted for an Israeli ceasefire in Gaza, where nearly 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October last year. Some of the signs and banners had messages including "Silence is violence, keep talking about Palestine" and "Down with US imperialism."

Artists4Ceasefire

As demonstrators voiced their protests from the streets, some of Hollywood's biggest names supported their cause on the red carpet.

Stars including Mark Ruffalo, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Ava DuVernay and Ramy Youssef wore red pins created by the organisation Artists4Ceasefire calling for an Israel-Gaza ceasefire.