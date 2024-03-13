American resident Deborah Darwel, who has made besieged Gaza her home and was wounded in a recent Israeli strike, has called for global support for Palestinians, especially from Arabs and Americas, saying what is happening in the besieged enclave is "not fair."

Darwel urged all Americans to stand in solidarity with Gaza, emphasising the immediate need for an end to the ongoing injustices in the region.

"I am here because I don't want Israel to take all of Gaza and Palestine," she said after being rescued with wounds covering her body following an Israeli air strike that targeted her apartment in Deir al Balah in central Gaza.

Palestinian Civil Defense teams rescued Darwel on Tuesday after her apartment was destroyed, according to witnesses who spoke to Anadolu Agency.

Darwel, 62, who has been living in Gaza for years, after being pulled from the rubble and transferred to the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, told Anadolu in a statement: "Israel bombed my apartment ... and I thought I would die just because I could not breathe and I could not move."

She said she screamed in extreme pain as large chunks of rubble fell on her back and legs.

Her reason for staying in Gaza and not traveling with the rest of the American community: "Every time I try to say that if I go abroad, I'll be like a bird chirping alone," she said, indicating that she does not want to survive alone.

"I truly believe that everyone should be treated equally. You cannot leave the country you believe the Palestinians have a right to," she said. "I will never leave because if Israel is going to take all of Gaza or all of Palestine, they want everyone to leave, so I stayed because I don't want them to take Palestine.