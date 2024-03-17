Turnout has surpassed 61 percent in Russia's presidential election as voting entered its last day.

Three days of voting to elect the country’s leader began on Friday, with President Vladimir Putin seeking a fifth term.

The other three candidates include the New People Party’s Vladislav Davankov, the Liberal-Democrat Party of Russia's Leonid Slutsky and the Communist Party's Nikolai Kharitonov.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Ella Pamfilova, head of Russia's Central Election Commission, said turnout as of 0645GMT was 61.37 percent , taking into account remote electronic voting.