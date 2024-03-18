Apple is in talks to build Google's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) engine into the iPhone, Bloomberg News has reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

Apple also recently held discussions with the Microsoft-backed OpenAI and has considered using its model, the report added.

Apple and Google are in active negotiations to let the iPhone maker license Gemini to power some new features coming to the phone's software this year, Bloomberg said.

Apple is preparing new capabilities as part of its upcoming iPhone iOS 18 based on its own homegrown AI models, but it is seeking a partner to power generative AI features, including functions for creating images and writing essays based on simple prompts, the report said.