Gunmen kidnap dozens in Nigeria's restive Kaduna state: residents, police
Kaduna police spokesperson Mansur Hassan confirms that the incident happened in Kajuru Station village on Sunday night.
Kidnappings by criminal gangs demanding ransom payments in Nigeria [Photo : AP] / Others
March 18, 2024

Gunmen in Nigeria have kidnapped at least 87 people, including women and children in Kaduna state, residents and police said, in a fresh attack after an armed gang seized 286 students and staff from a school in early March.

Kidnappings by criminal gangs demanding ransom payments have become an almost daily occurrence in Nigeria, especially in the north, with authorities seemingly powerless to stop them.

Kaduna police spokesperson Mansur Hassan confirmed the incident in Kajuru Station village on Sunday night but could not give a figure of those missing.

He said security agents had been deployed to try to rescue the villagers.

Tanko Wada Sarkin, a village head, said 87 people were taken.

"We have so far recorded the return of five people back home who fled through the bush. This attack makes it five times that these bandits are attacking this community," he told Reuters by phone on Monday.

Residents said armed men dressed in army uniform arrived in the village undetected because they had parked their motorbikes away from the village.

Aruwa Ya'u, another resident, said he was captured but later released by the gunmen because he struggled to walk due to poor health. He was receiving treatment at a local government clinic, he said.

Gunmen are known to force-march their victims deep into the bush, keeping them for up to months while awaiting ransom payments.

"We were outside our homes chatting around 2130 GMT and suddenly bandits appeared, beating and shooting," said Haruna Atiku. His wife and two daughters were among those missing.

The village is about 10 km (6 miles) from Buda community, where gunmen seized 61 people on March 12.

Kidnappings at schools in Nigeria were first carried out by the militant group Boko Haram, who seized more than 200 students from a girls' school in Chibok in Borno state a decade ago.

But the tactic has since been adopted by criminal gangs without any ideological affiliation seeking ransom payments.

The kidnappings are tearing apart families and communities who have to pool their savings to pay the ransoms, often forcing them to sell prized possessions like land, cattle and grain to secure the release of captured loved ones.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
