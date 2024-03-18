Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasised his determination to eradicate the terrorist threat against Türkiye, reiterated his intention to ensure full security along Türkiye's border with Iraq and finish ongoing operations in Syria.

"We will completely guarantee the security of our Iraqi border by this summer and will definitely complete our unfinished business in Syria. Our goal is to deliver a Türkiye completely free from the dark shadow of terrorism to our children, with a bright future and luck," he said on Monday at an iftar, fast-breaking, meal for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan with a group of Turkish soldiers.

Erdogan said the government provides all kinds of support to soldiers to pursue their challenging struggle against terrorist groups and will continue to do so.

Saying they have begun to see results from their strategy to dry up terrorism at its source within and beyond the borders, he highlighted success in using armed drones, domestically produced ammunition, and national weapons to target and eliminate terrorists.

"As a result of our operations, we will absolutely not allow these hired killer gangs, who are now gasping for breath, cornered, and on the verge of extinction, to revive and become a burden on our nation again. Regardless of whose project it is, we will not allow the establishment of a terrorist state beyond our southern borders,” he said.