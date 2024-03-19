The US has thrown its support behind the head of the UN's Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) after he and Egypt said Israel is refusing to allow him to enter besieged Gaza.

"All regional governments need to do what is necessary to enable the humanitarian response and this of course includes allowing the free movement of international staff and the freedom of this movement to help with that kind of response," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Tuesday.

"Mr. (Philippe) Lazzarini and his staff, we believe, should be able to assess their operations and so we're going to continue to work with the government of Israel and other appropriate interlocutors to push for that to happen," he added.

Lazzarini told reporters in Cairo that he intended to visit southern Gaza's city of Rafah, but was informed by Israel that his entry was rejected.

The claim was corroborated by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry who spoke alongside the UNRWA head.

Patel did not comment on whether the United States has raised with Israel the denial of entry to Lazzarini.

Hindering witness accounts

The UN special rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, denounced Israel's refusal to grant Lazzarini access to the enclave and wrote on X that Tel Aviv is attempting to hinder witness accounts of "genocide."