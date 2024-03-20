BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Gold holds steady as markets await crucial Fed decision
Traders await economic and interest rate projections for the rest of the year with the US central bank expected to hold rates steady
Gold holds steady as markets await crucial Fed decision
Gold remains supported by a broad rise in commodities in general / Photo: AP
March 20, 2024

Gold prices were stuck in a tight range as traders prepared for a key policy decision from the US Federal Reserve and remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day, which could shed more light on prospects of rate cuts this year.

Spot gold was steady at $2,158.29 per ounce, as of 0319 GMT on Wednesday. US gold futures edged 0.1 percent higher to $2,161.60.

The market focus will be on the Federal Open Market Committee's policy statement due at 1800 GMT and Powell's press conference at 1830 GMT.

With the US central bank expected to hold rates steady, traders are awaiting its economic and interest rate projections for the rest of the year.

"There's a real chance that the Fed may not be as dovish as traders want to hear, and that the median dot plot could be revised from three to two, or even one Fed cut this year," City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

"And that could trigger a shakeout at these highs for gold and see it break below $2,050 if Powell disappoints doves. Yet, gold remains supported by a broad rise in commodities in general."

RelatedDoes China’s ‘nonstop’ gold purchase show shift away from US dollar?

Gold shines amid prospects of fewer rate cuts

Recommended

Last week's US consumer prices index and producer price index figures came in hotter than expected, reducing hopes for early rate cuts.

Traders are currently pricing in an about 61% chance of a rate cut in June, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The dollar held steady after hitting a more than two-week high in the previous session. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for other currency holders.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.48% to 837.35 tons on Tuesday from 833.32 tons in the prior session.

Spot silver gained 0.2% to $24.95 per ounce, platinum was flat at $894.20 and palladium rose 0.2% to $991.50.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy