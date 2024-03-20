WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghanistan call for 'politics-free cricket' after Australia scraps series
Australia refused to play Afghanistan for the third time since 2021, when the Taliban returned to power, expressing concern over 'deteriorating women's rights' in Kabul.
ACB expresses disappointment over Cricket Australia's decision to postpone yet another bilateral series against Afghanistan  / Photo: AFP
March 20, 2024

Afghanistan cricket bosses have expressed disappointment that Australia had scrapped a men's T20 series due to concerns over women's rights in the country and called for "politics-free cricket".

Cricket Australia said it had received advice "that conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are getting worse" and postponed the three-match series scheduled in August, likely to have been hosted by the UAE.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) expresses disappointment over Cricket Australia's decision to postpone yet another bilateral series against Afghanistan and reiterates its stance on neutral and politics-free cricket across the globe," said a statement.

The ACB urged the Australian government "not to impose its policies on cricket boards" and "focus on supporting the development of cricket".

"ACB advocates for keeping cricket distinct from political influence, considering the game's significance in Afghanistan and its connection to the happiness and joy of the Afghan nation," the board said.

Cricket has surged in popularity inside Afghanistan in recent years, fuelled by triumphs over bigger nations on the international stage.

The decision, announced Tuesday, was the third time since 2021, when the Taliban returned to power, that Australia have refused to play Afghanistan outside of international tournaments.

SOURCE:AFP
