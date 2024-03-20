WORLD
'We have shown flexibility' to reach ceasefire deal in Gaza: Hamas
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan says the resistance group "has presented a comprehensive vision" for a ceasefire in Gaza, and that "the ball is now in Israel's court".
Nearly 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October last year. / Photo: AA
March 20, 2024

Palestinian group Hamas said it has shown flexibility to reach a ceasefire deal with Israel in Gaza.

"Hamas has shown flexibility that opens the way to an agreement," Hamas leader Osama Hamdan told a press conference in Beirut on Wednesday.

"The ball is now in Israel's court," he added.

​​​​​​​Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas resumed on Monday in the Qatari capital, Doha, to reach a truce deal in Gaza.

"Hamas presented a comprehensive vision that includes the principles that we consider necessary for any agreement that achieves the priorities of our people and the resistance in stopping the aggression, the return of the displaced to their places, the withdrawal of the occupation forces from Gaza and the entry of aid," Hamdan said.

He said that mediators had conveyed the Israeli position a day earlier, but it was "generally negative and does not respond to the aspirations of our people".

Hamdan said the Israeli response "constitutes a step backwards" compared to previously communicated positions and "is likely to hamper negotiations, and could lead to an impasse".

Hamas, which is believed to be holding nearly 130 Israeli hostages, demands an end to Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza in return for any hostage deal with Israel.

A previous deal in November 2023 saw the release of 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners in exchange for 240 Palestinians, including 71 women and 169 children.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an October 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Nearly 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and more than 74,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
