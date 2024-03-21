Thursday, March 21, 2024

1659 GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged European Union leaders to send more air defences to his country and to use billions of euros in profits from frozen Russian financial assets and the assets themselves to support Ukraine.

In his video address to the two-day summit in Brussels, he also called on allies to provide more artillery for his outgunned troops.

1652 GMT — Zelenskyy tells EU 'unrestricted' access for Russian grain is 'unfair'

Zelenskyy told a summit of EU leaders that allowing unfettered access to Russian grain while capping imports from Ukraine was "unfair".

"Russian access to the European agricultural market is still unrestricted," Zelenskyy said by video link.

"When Ukrainian grain is thrown on the roads or railway tracks, Russian products are still being transported to Europe, as well as goods from (Vladimir) Putin's controlled Belarus — this is not fair."

EU member states and lawmakers on Wednesday reached a deal to cap duty-free imports of a range of Ukrainian farm goods. They have been allowed in the wake of Russia's invasion but have drawn fierce protests from farmers in the bloc.

Under World Trade Organization rules, Russian agricultural imports have until now been exempt from EU import duties.

1448 GMT — US backs $50B debt for Ukraine: Bloomberg reporter

The United States has suggested allies create a special purpose vehicle to issue at least $50 billion of bonds for Ukraine, a Bloomberg reporter posted on X social media platform.

1339 GMT — Russia has begun mass production of FAB-3000 aerial bombs: defence ministry

Russia began the mass production of FAB-3000 high- explosive aerial bombs in February of this year, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected a defence industrial plant in Nizhny Novgorod region which manufactures FAB-3000 bombs and other types of ammunition, including artillery rounds.

Shoigu said that the output of ammunition for artillery increased almost 22 times. This ensured the delivery of a sufficient amount of projectiles to the zone of the "special military operation" (in Ukraine), he said.

1332 GMT — Russian missile kills one, injures four in Ukraine's Mykolaiv: official

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv killed at least one person and injured four others, a local official said. It was not immediately clear what was being targeted. The regional governor Vitaliy Kim said that rescue work was continuing at the site.

Сity mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych added that a ballistic missile was used. Residential buildings were not damaged, he said.

The afternoon strike on the southern region follows a massive overnight attack on Ukraine's capital Kiev and the surrounding region that injured at least 17 people and damaged civilian and industrial facilities.

1221 GMT — Poland to give logistical support to Czech ammunition plan for Ukraine

Poland will contribute logistically as well as financially to a Czech-led plan to boost ammunition supplies to Ukraine via purchases outside Europe, the Polish foreign minister said.

After more than two years of war with Russia, the most pressing need for Ukraine has become artillery ammunition, which is running low as both sides use heavy cannon fire to hold largely static, entrenched positions along the 1,000-km (620-mile) front line.

"We are very happy to contribute, not only financially but to a very efficient logistical operation so that the ammunition can get to where it's needed on the front," Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told a press conference in Prague.

Poland has become a key distribution hub for supplies to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

1201 GMT — Profits on Russian assets should be used to buy weapons for Ukraine: Scholz

EU countries should decide to use windfall profits from frozen Russian assets to buy weapons and ammunition for Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"These should first of all be used to buy those weapons and ammunition that Ukraine needs to defend itself," Scholz said before a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

Scholz added he was optimistic about the chances of the leaders uniting on the subject.

"I am quite sure that we are sending a very clear signal to Putin here. He has made a miscalculation if he believes that we are not able to support Ukraine for as long as it is necessary. And the use of windfall profits is a small but important component," he said.

1057 GMT — Russian army captures another village in eastern Ukraine

Moscow said that it had captured another village in east Ukraine, around 10 kilometres (six miles) from the city of Avdiivka, which fell to Russian forces last month.

It was the second village west of Avdiivka that Moscow claimed to have seized this week, with Russia seeing some recent successes on the battlefield as Kiev suffers from a shortage of ammunition.

"The Russian armed forces liberated the village of Tonenke," Russia's defence ministry said in its daily briefing, naming a small village along a river with several streets.

Russia seized Avdiivka last month after one of the bloodiest battles in the two-year conflict, which Moscow touted as a turning point.

0913 GMT — Russia hands over six children to Ukraine with Qatar's mediation: TASS

Russia has handed over six Ukrainian children to Ukraine with the mediation of Qatar, the Russian state news agency TASS reported.

0853 GMT — EU leaders to discuss using profits from Russian assets to arm Ukraine

European Union leaders will discuss a plan to use billions of euros in profits from frozen Russian financial assets to buy arms for Ukraine as they try to bolster Kiev in its fight against Moscow.