South Korea’s government will take final steps to suspend the licenses of striking junior doctors next week as they refuse to end their weekslong walkouts that have burdened the country’s medical services, officials have said.

More than 90 percent of the country’s 13,000 medical interns and residents have been on strike for about a month to protest the government’s plan to sharply increase medical school admissions.

Their strikes have caused hundreds of cancelled surgeries and other treatments at hospitals.

Officials say it is urgent to have more doctors because South Korea has a rapidly ageing population and its doctor-to-population ratio is one of the lowest in the developed world. But doctors say schools can’t handle an abrupt, steep increase in students, and that it would ultimately undermine the country’s medical services.

Related Why are doctors in South Korea resigning en masse, going on strike?

Call for return

The government has been taking a series of administrative steps required to suspend their licenses after they missed a government-set, Feb. 29 deadline to return to work.

The steps include sending officials to formally confirm the absences of strikers, informing them of possible license suspensions and giving them chances to respond.

Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo told a briefing Thursday that the government is expected to complete those steps for some of the striking doctors next week and will send them notices about its final decision to suspend their licenses.

Park earlier said that under South Korea's medical law, the striking doctors could face a minimum of three-month suspensions and even indictments by prosecutors for refusing the government's back-to-work order.