Euro zone banks must adjust how they manage risk as they face challenges from the end of ultra low interest rates to the emergence of non-traditional competitors that can quickly steal market share, the European Central Bank's top supervisor said.

Euro zone banks handled the recent surge in inflation and interest rates with remarkable ease and largely escaped last year's US and Swiss banking turbulence, raising the risk of complacency and fuelling calls for lenders to prepare for more difficult times.

Loan losses have remained exceptionally low, despite a near recessionary environment, but this may be down to unprecedented fiscal and monetary support that shielded banks from shocks, Claudia Buch, the ECB's top bank supervisor said on Thursday.

"This has implications for future risk assessments, as past data on loan defaults do not truly reflect the risks to asset quality that lay ahead," Buch said in the bank's annual report of supervision.