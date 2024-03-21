BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
US Congress unveils last-minute $1.1T spending package to avoid shutdown
The Senate, facing time constraints, must rapidly pass the package to prevent a partial government shutdown, as the bill, a bipartisan compromise, aims to invest in the economy, national security, and community safety.
US Congress unveils last-minute $1.1T spending package to avoid shutdown
The Congressional Budget Office cautioned that US deficits and debt are expected to significantly increase over the next 30 years, forecasting that the nation's $34.5 trillion national debt will continue to grow. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 21, 2024

After days of delay, US congressional leaders have unveiled a $1.1 trillion bipartisan spending measure for defence, homeland security and other programmes, giving lawmakers less than two days to avert a partial government shutdown.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives will vote on the sprawling package on Friday, leaving the Democratic-majority Senate only hours to pass the package of six bills that covers about two-thirds of the $1.66 trillion in discretionary government spending for the fiscal year that began on Oct.1.

"These final six bills represent a bipartisan and bicameral compromise," the two top Senate negotiators — Patty Murray, a Democrat, and Susan Collins, a Republican — said in a statement.

"They will invest in the American people, build a stronger economy, help keep our communities safe, and strengthen our national security and global leadership."

The Congressional Budget Office warned that US deficits and debt will grow considerably over the next 30 years, forecasting that the nation's $34.5 trillion national debt, which currently represents about 99 percent of GDP, could grow and rise to 166 percent of GDP by 2054.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is "hopeful" Congress can avert a shutdown if Democrats and Republicans in his chamber work together.

The compressed schedule raised the risk of at least a brief partial shutdown after a Friday midnight deadline unless Schumer can reach an agreement with Senate Republicans to expedite the bill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson touted what he called a series of wins for Republicans, from higher spending for US defence and border security to a cut-off of US funding for the main United Nations relief agency that provides humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.

"This FY24 appropriations legislation is a serious commitment to strengthening our national defence by moving the Pentagon toward a focus on its core mission," Johnson said in a statement released along with the text of the legislation.

Democrats said they blocked some Republican cuts and policy measures and touted funds aimed at lowering childcare costs, supporting small businesses and fighting the flow of the opioid fentanyl.

Recommended

"We defeated outlandish cuts that would have been a gut punch for American families and our economy - and we fought off scores of extreme policies that would have restricted Americans’ fundamental freedoms, hurt consumers while giving giant corporations an unfair advantage, and turned back the clock on historic climate action," said Murray, the Democratic chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

RelatedUS Congress leaders reach deal to keep government open until March

Slim majority

Two weeks ago, Congress narrowly avoided a shutdown that would have affected agricultural, transportation and environmental programs.

The text unveiled on Thursday fills in the details of an agreement in principle between Johnson and Schumer, which Democratic President Joe Biden has pledged to sign into law.

With a slim 219-213 House Republican majority, Johnson will have to rely on Democratic votes to get the spending bill to the Senate.

Many House Republicans are still expected to oppose the legislation, including hardliners who want steeper spending cuts.

Besides the departments of Homeland Security and Defence, the bill would fund agencies including the State Department and the Internal Revenue Service as it girds for its April 15 taxpayer filing deadline.

RelatedTighten US-Mexico border to avert govt shutdown — McCarthy tells Biden
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks