Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised Halil Tekin, the so-called leader of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation in Syria, security sources have said.

Tekin, codenamed Seydo who was on the 'green category' list of wanted criminals, joined the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation in 2007 and has carried out terrorist activities in Syria and Iraq.

The MIT had been monitoring the terrorist's activities and movements before the targeted operation in Syria's Qamishli region, said the security sources.

The terrorist's father, Ibrahim Tekin, who was also a member of the PKK, was neutralised during an operation carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces in 1992.

