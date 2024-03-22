TÜRKİYE
Türkiye neutralises senior PKK terrorist, four others in N Iraq, Syria
Security sources say that Halil Tekin, PKK's so-called organisation leader in Syria, was responsible for several terrorist attacks against Türkiye.
Turkish intelligence neutralises PKK/YPG leader Halil Tekin in Syria. / Photo: AA Archive
March 22, 2024

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised Halil Tekin, the so-called leader of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation in Syria, security sources have said.

Tekin, codenamed Seydo who was on the 'green category' list of wanted criminals, joined the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation in 2007 and has carried out terrorist activities in Syria and Iraq.

The MIT had been monitoring the terrorist's activities and movements before the targeted operation in Syria's Qamishli region, said the security sources.

The terrorist's father, Ibrahim Tekin, who was also a member of the PKK, was neutralised during an operation carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces in 1992.

In a separate operation, Turkish security forces neutralised four terrorists in Iraq's northern Qandil region, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Our operations will continue uninterruptedly," the ministry said on X.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities use the term neutralise to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.​​​​​​​

