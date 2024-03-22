WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libya mass grave reveals at least 65 bodies of asylum seekers: UN
United Nations' migration agency the International Organization for Migration (IOM) says a mass grave with dozens of bodies has been uncovered by Libyan authorities who have launched an investigation.
Libya mass grave reveals at least 65 bodies of asylum seekers: UN
IOM recorded at least 3,129 deaths and disappearances in 2023 along the Mediterranean route to Europe, making it the world's deadliest migratory route. Photo: JOHANNA DE TESSIERES / SOS MEDITERRANEE / AFP
March 22, 2024

A mass grave containing "at least 65 migrants' bodies" was discovered in southwest Libya this week, the UN migration agency has said.

A spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration told AFP news agency on Friday that the mass grave was uncovered by Libyan security forces.

The IOM said it was "profoundly shocked and alarmed". It added that the circumstances of the deaths "remains unknown".

"But it is believed that they died in the process of being smuggled through the desert," the agency said in a statement.

RelatedLibya authorities find migrants’ bodies near Tunisia border

Probe launched

The IOM said it appreciated that Libyan authorities had launched an investigation into the deaths.

It called on them to "ensure a dignified recovery, identification and transfer of the remains of the deceased migrants", and notify and assist their families.

Recommended

"Each report of a missing migrant or a loss of life represents a grieving family searching for answers about their loved ones or acknowledging the tragedy of the loss," a spokesperson said in the statement.

"The cost of inadequate action is evident in the increasing human deaths and the disturbing conditions migrants find themselves in."

The IOM said the deaths showed "the urgent need to address the challenges of irregular migration including through a coordinated response to the smuggling of migrants and trafficking in persons".

"Without regular pathways that provide opportunities for legal migration, such tragedies will continue to be a feature along this route," it said.

According to the IOM's Missing Migrants Project, at least 3,129 deaths and disappearances were recorded in 2023 along the Mediterranean route to Europe, making it the world's deadliest migratory route.

The IOM called on authorities in countries along the route to "enhance regional cooperation to ensure the safety and protection of migrants, regardless of their status, and across all stages of their journeys".

RelatedAfrican migrants left stranded in the Tunisia-Libya desert
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington