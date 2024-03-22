A mass grave containing "at least 65 migrants' bodies" was discovered in southwest Libya this week, the UN migration agency has said.

A spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration told AFP news agency on Friday that the mass grave was uncovered by Libyan security forces.

The IOM said it was "profoundly shocked and alarmed". It added that the circumstances of the deaths "remains unknown".

"But it is believed that they died in the process of being smuggled through the desert," the agency said in a statement.

Probe launched

The IOM said it appreciated that Libyan authorities had launched an investigation into the deaths.

It called on them to "ensure a dignified recovery, identification and transfer of the remains of the deceased migrants", and notify and assist their families.