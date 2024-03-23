WORLD
Divided over war in Ukraine,  Slovakia votes for president
The war in neighbouring Ukraine has been an electoral campaign fixture that divides Slovaks.
Parliament speaker Peter Pellegrini and liberal ex-foreign minister Ivan Korcok are the clear frontrunners/ Photo: Reuters
March 23, 2024

Slovakia will hold the first round of a presidential election that is a battle between the Central European country's Russia-leaning ruling camp and a pro-Ukraine opposition-backed candidate.

Parliament speaker Peter Pellegrini and liberal ex-foreign minister Ivan Korcok are the clear frontrunners among nine contenders.

Pellegrini is backed by populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has questioned Ukraine's sovereignty amongst a list of inflammatory comments over Russia's invasion.

Korcok is staunchly pro-Ukraine, holding similar views to outgoing president Zuzana Caputova, a government critic who chose not to seek a second term.

Latest opinion polls have suggested a tight race to become president of the NATO and EU member of 5.4M people.

An Ipsos agency survey indicated that Pellegrini, a former prime minister, would take 37 percent of the vote, while Korcok would receive 36 percent.

Polling stations will open for 15 hours at 0600 GMT. But since no one is expected to get the 50 percent vote share needed to win Saturday, Pellegrini and Korcok are expected to dispute an April 6 runoff.

"In the case of Korcok, the pro-Western orientation is absolutely obvious. His attitude towards Russia would be uncompromising," Koziak said.

Ukraine war

The war in neighbouring Ukraine since February 2022 has been an electoral campaign fixture that divides Slovaks.

"The Slovak political scene is divided between those who are in favour of the continuation of the war at all costs, and those who demand the start of peace negotiations," Pellegrini told AFP.

"I belong to the latter," he said.

His long-time ally Fico has over the years appointed Pellegrini to various positions, including parliamentary speaker and education minister.

Korcok is a diplomat who has represented Slovakia in the United States, Germany and Switzerland. The 59-year-old has criticised Fico's calls to negotiate with Moscow.

"In the final presidential debate, the two clashed over Ukraine, with Pellegrini urging "an immediate ceasefire and the opening of peace negotiations".

"Peace cannot mean capitulation," Korcok replied, adding that peace could come "immediately" on condition that Russian troops withdraw.

Though running as an independent, Korcok is backed by opposition parties who believe a Pellegrini win would pave the way for presidential pardons of government allies found guilty of corruption.

Though the office is largely ceremonial, Slovakia's president ratifies international treaties, appoints top judges and is commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

The head of state can also veto laws passed by parliament.

SOURCE:AFP
