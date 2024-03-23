Turkish security forces have neutralised at least 12 PKK terrorists in Iraq's Metina region, according to the National Defence Ministry.

In a statement on X, the ministry said that the terrorists were targeted in the Metina region during Operation Claw Lock.

Turkish Armed Forces will resolutely demolish terrorist hideouts, it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw Lock in April 2022 to target the terror organisation's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.