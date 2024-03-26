Russian President Vladimir Putin has said there are no indications so far of Ukraine's involvement in last week's shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk, located outside Moscow, which killed at least 139 people and left over 180 injured.

The crime was committed by radical militants, Putin said on Monday, and "whose ideology has been opposed by the Islamic world itself for centuries."

"However, we also observe the United States, through various channels, attempting to persuade its allies and other nations that, according to their intelligence, there is supposedly no connection between Kiev and the Moscow terrorist attack," the Russian president added.

Emphasising that Moscow is aware of "whose hands committed this atrocity," Putin expressed Russia's interest in identifying "who the customer is."

"More specific, professional questions have to be answered," the Russian president said, adding that the "terrible crime" in Moscow is an "act of intimidation."

"The question that arises is who benefits from this? This atrocity may be just a link in a whole series of attempts by those who have been at war with our country since 2014, by the hands of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime," he said.

"And the Nazis, as is well known, never hesitated to use the most dirty and inhumane means to achieve their goals."