The world's governments have agreed to triple renewable energy by 2030, a target set at the UN climate summit in December.

But right now, the post-pandemic global economy is throwing up obstacles that need to be overcome if the goal is to be achieved.

Herearethebighurdles to solar, wind and other renewable energy projects:

Costly credit

Central banks in the EU and the US have raised interest rates to fight inflation. This hits renewable energy harder than investment in fossil fuel projects.

Renewables have much higher up-front costs to build wind farms, solar arrays and more, and that borrowing costs money. After that, operating costs are negligible since the wind and sun are free, of course — but high-interest rates have made it harder to get new projects off the ground.

In many cases, the answer is raising the agreed price of the electricity flowing to the grid to cover the added costs.

Related Explained: Europe caught in highest inflation in nearly 30 years

Inflation

Everything costs more these days — notjustfood and rent, but the electric cables, power turbines, construction materials and services needed to build wind or solar installations.

One exception: solar panels have plunged in price due to massive Chinese production.

Supply chain crisis