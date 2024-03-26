Mediator Qatar has said that talks between Hamas and Israel on a Gaza truce and hostage exchange are continuing, despite the warring parties trading blame over the lack of headway.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al Ansari said on Tuesday that the talks were "ongoing", adding there had not been "any development that would lead to thinking that one of the teams has pulled out of the negotiations".

Qatar, with the United States and Egypt, has been engaged in weeks of behind-the-scenes talks in a bid to secure a truce in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails.

Since the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Monday demanding an "immediate ceasefire", Hamas and Israel have traded blame for their failure to agree a deal.

Hamas said Netanyahu and his cabinet were "entirely responsible for the failure of negotiation efforts and for preventing an agreement from being reached up until now".

'Meetings are still ongoing'