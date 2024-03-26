Turkish doctor Taner Kamaci, a pediatric surgery specialist working as a volunteer physician in Gaza since March 18, called for an urgent healthcare workers and equipments, he has told Anadolu.

Kamaci said that hundreds of severely injured people are brought to the emergency department of the hospital where he works every day as a result of Israel's attacks, emphasising: "There is a serious need for materials. If supplies run out and cannot reach emergencies, only emergency surgeries are performed at the moment."

"We need serious expert support from around the world and serious medical material support," Kamaci stressed.

Kamaci mentioned that he was the only one from Türkiye in the team and said: "We are currently in a region between Khan Younis and Rafah. We are at the Gaza European Hospital. We provide healthcare here."

"There has been a great oppression and genocide ongoing for 6 months in front of the whole world's eyes. Unfortunately, there are states and governments that remain silent despite having the power to speak up," he noted.

He said: "Personally, everyone has their own test, and I am here to take my own test. Because first and foremost, I am a believer, and then I am a conscientious person."

Kamaci highlighted that conscientious people around the world are engaging in various activities such as boycotts and demonstrations to support Gaza, and as a physician, he had the opportunity to do his part, emphasising the significant need for trauma surgeons, nurses specialised in trauma surgery, and intensive care nurses in the region.

He underlined that the number of aid trucks reaching Gaza from the Rafah Border Crossing is insufficient to meet the region's needs, stating that while there is a need for at least a thousand trucks per day, the number of trucks entering the region ranges from 70 to 100.