Bereaved relatives have emerged weeping from a hospital mortuary in Kenya after recovering the remains of loved ones whose doomsday cult leader induced them to starve themselves, according to the authorities.

A small number of bodies were the first to be handed over to families on Tuesday at a hospital mortuary in the town of Malindi. Relatives waited in single file before being let inside. Several of them emerged in floods of tears.

"I feel exhausted by the whole process," said Sylvanus Opodo, who had travelled from western Kenya to recover the body of his brother.

Opodo said the family could not afford appropriate transport for the remains, making an already difficult situation worse.

"They asked us to bring a hearse but we have no means to transport the remains of our brother," he said as he waited in the shade of a tree outside the mortuary.

Some of the remains were wheeled out in body bags and loaded into the backs of vehicles. Reporters and TV camera operators were kept a distance away.

Related Kenyan court charges cult leader with 191 counts of murder

Slow process of handing over bodies