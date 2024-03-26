In recent years the world has been seeing "the bitterest examples" showing how the so-called great powers and global organisations under their influence benefit no one, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We are witnessing the most tragic examples of how so-called great states and the international organisations they control do no good to anyone," Erdogan said on Tuesday at an election rally in Türkiye’s central Aksaray province, with local elections less than a week away.

The president said tensions in the region are escalating everywhere from the Balkans to the Caucasus, citing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has intensified in recent months, as well as Israel's atrocities on people in Gaza, hitting the old and young alike, and both men and women.

Erdogan has decried the impotence of many international bodies, in particular the UN Security Council, in tackling international crises, pointing to its exceedingly unrepresentative makeup as one culprit.

Türkiye's local elections, held nationwide every five years, are set for next Sunday.

‘Wherever there’s oppression, Türkiye steps in’

Later, campaigning in the Yozgat province, Erdogan said wherever there is injustice, Türkiye steps in.