Wednesday, March 27, 2024

1629 GMT — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukraine's allies to speed up deliveries of warplanes and air defence systems following a deadly Russian strike on the city of Kharkiv.

"Bolstering Ukraine's air defence and expediting the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine are vital tasks. There are no rational explanations for why Patriots, which are plentiful around the world, are still not covering the skies of Kharkiv and other cities," Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.

More updates 👇

1707 GMT — EU envoys agree deal on Ukraine agricultural imports: Belgium

Ambassadors from European Union countries reached a deal to extend tariff-free food imports from Ukraine, with a "balanced approach between support for Ukraine and protection of EU agricultural markets", the Belgian EU presidency has said.

The agreement will now go to the European Parliament for its approval, with the aim of a "swift agreement", the Belgian presidency said in a post on social media platform X.

The EU had reached a provisional agreement on the matter last week but France and Poland said planned restrictions did not go far enough and pushed for further curbs to prevent what they called the destabilisation of EU agricultural markets.

1507 GMT — One dead, 16 wounded in Russian strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor

A Russian strike on the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv has killed one person and wounded 16 more, the regional governor announced on social media.

Governor Oleg Sinegubov gave the toll in a series of posts on Telegram and said Russia had launched a guided missile at the city that has suffered routine bombardments since Moscow launched a military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022.

1424 GMT — UK firm supports Ukrainian armed forces in drone tech race

In an anonymous warehouse in southern England, engineers at Evolve Dynamics are working on technology that could help keep Ukraine's reconnaissance drones in the sky even after Russia tries to jam them electronically.

It is a small but important part of an international effort by Ukraine's allies to support its drone programme, which Kiev hopes will give it the edge over a much larger enemy with many more resources at its disposal.

Companies in dozens of countries have supplied drones and drone parts to Ukraine. Some, like Evolve Dynamics, are also focusing on technological advances designed to counter Russia's powerful electronic warfare (EW) capabilities.

By developing alternative radio link algorithms, it aims to make it harder for Russia to jam the signal from its surveillance drones, rendering them useless.

1208 GMT — Ukraine, India foreign ministers to meet in New Delhi

Ukraine's foreign minister will begin a two-day visit to India on Thursday to discuss "global issues", Russia's traditional ally New Delhi has said in a statement.

Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba will meet his counterpart S. Jaishankar in New Delhi and also hold talks with India's deputy national security advisor, India's foreign ministry said.

India has shied away from explicit condemnation of Russia for its attack on Ukraine, even as it has pursued greater security ties with the United States.

Kuleba will discuss "cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest", New Delhi said.

1149 GMT — Poland and Ukraine close to agreement on grain, says Polish lawmaker

Poland and Ukraine are close to an agreement on agricultural imports, a Polish lawmaker told state news agency PAP, ahead of talks between the countries' governments as Warsaw seeks to defuse protests by farmers.

Farmers in Poland and elsewhere in the European Union have been protesting to demand the re-imposition of customs duties on agricultural imports from Ukraine that were waived after Russia's attack in 2022.

They say Ukraine's farmers are flooding Europe with cheap imports that leave them unable to compete.

Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solsky on Wednesday in Warsaw, with the governments of the countries due to meet on Thursday.

1103 GMT — Ukraine says detained two Russian agents