Pressure needs to be ramped up on Israel for it to comply with a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Pressure must be increased on Israel, the spoiled and lawless child of the West, for it to comply with this decision," Erdogan said on Wednesday at an election rally in eastern Türkiye.

Speaking in the province of Batman, he also vowed that Türkiye would "do its part" for the Security Council decision to be fulfilled.

"As Türkiye, we will do our part for this decision, which we welcome, to be fulfilled," he said.

Ankara will "make every effort" for peace and tranquility in Gaza as soon as possible, added the Turkish president.