Thursday, March 28, 2024

1620 GMT ––Russia has said it had evidence the perpetrators of last week's massacre at a concert hall outside Moscow were linked to "Ukrainian nationalists", a claim that the United States called "nonsense".

President Vladimir Putin and his security services continue to allege Kiev and the West were involved somehow in last Friday's attack, despite a Daesh affiliate having claimed responsibility.

Putin said Saturday that 11 people had been detained after gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall, setting the building alight and killing at least 143 people.

"As a result of work with the detained terrorists, examination of the technical devices seized from them and analysis of information on financial transactions, evidence of their links with Ukrainian nationalists has been obtained," Russia's Investigative Committee said.

More updates 👇

1723 GMT –– France blocks fake Ukraine war recruitment website

French authorities have uncovered a website for a fake recruitment drive purportedly seeking French volunteers to fight for Ukraine against the Russian invasion, the defence ministry said.

The site has now been taken down by French services, a government source, who asked not to be named, told AFP without elaborating.

The site had said that 200,000 French people were invited to "enlist in Ukraine", with immigrants given priority.

A link to the site that resembled the French army's genuine recruitment portal had been posted on X, formerly Twitter, the French defence ministry said.

1720 GMT –– Kiev asks NATO allies for air defences after Russia strikes

Ukraine's defence minister has asked allies for more air defences at an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council and said nearly all the impact from Russian strikes this year had been on civilian infrastructure.

Last Friday, Russia carried out its largest air strike on Ukraine's energy system since its invasion in February 2022, damaging power units at a dam and causing blackouts for more than a million people.

Moscow has described its recent attacks as part of a series of "revenge" strikes in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions.

1626 GMT –– Zelenskyy speaks to US House speaker about Ukraine aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he had a phone call with the US speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, in which he urged him to hold a vote approving US military aid for Ukraine.

"Quick passage of US aid to Ukraine by Congress is vital. We recognize that there are differing views in the House of Representatives on how to proceed, but the key is to keep the issue of aid to Ukraine as a unifying factor," he said on X.

1623 GMT –– Western bases hosting Ukraine F-16s legitimate targets: Putin

Russian President Putin has scoffed at the possibility of his country launching an attack on a NATO member, calling it “sheer nonsense,” but warned that any Western air base hosting US-made F-16 fighter jets that are slated for deployment in Ukraine would be a “legitimate target” for the Kremlin’s forces.

"Their statements about our alleged intention to attack Europe after Ukraine is sheer nonsense," Putin said, referring to warnings in the US and Western Europe that Russia could turn its sights on other countries unless it's stopped.

He noted that the US defence budget is more than 10 times higher than Russia’s.

1529 GMT –– Russian shelling kills three in Ukraine: officials

Russian aerial attacks have killed three people in frontline Ukrainian regions local officials said, while Kiev arrested two people it claimed were collaborating with Russia's intelligence services.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, a 57-year-old woman was killed when a Russian shell landed near her car, the Kharkiv police force and regional governor said. Her husband was injured in the attack.

In the southern city of Kherson, a Russian strike hit a taxi carrying passengers.