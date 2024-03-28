Türkiye has neutralised 38 PKK/YPG terrorists over the past week, including those hiding across the border in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said.

A total of 646 terrorists have been neutralised, with 268 in northern Iraq and 378 in northern Syria since January 1, 2024, ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk told reporters at a briefing in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

One PKK terrorist who escaped from shelters in northern Iraq surrendered at the Habur border post, Akturk added.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.