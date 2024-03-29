Before Israel's war on Gaza, Palestinian fisherman Jalal Qaraan navigated his small boat for long distances in search of a good catch. These days he says merely casting his nets could be deadly if he draws the wrath of the Israeli navy.

Israeli airstrikes and shelling have reduced large swathes of the densely populated coastal Gaza to rubble and killed more than 32,000 Palestinians.

There are also plenty of dangers at sea for fishermen like Qaraan, who must nevertheless support his family.

"When we attempt to go out, we are besieged with gunfire, bombarded with shells, sound bombs. It's always a risk, entering the water is a risk," he said as he pulled his boat to shore after catching a few fish.

"There is not a day that goes by without them coming at us. It's all fear and terror, but despite this, I go in to be able to provide a secure living for my children."

The Israeli military was not immediately available for comment.

Risking life