On Thursday, the French Parliament's lower house approved a resolution condemning as "bloody and murderous repression" the killing by police in Paris of dozens of Algerian protesters.

The peaceful demonstrators died protesting in support of Algerian independence from French rule.

The scale of the massacre was covered up for decades by French authorities before President Emmanuel Macron condemned it as "inexcusable" in 2021.

The text of the resolution, which is largely symbolic, stressed the crackdown took place "under the authority of police prefect Maurice Papon" and also called for the official commemoration of the massacre.

Papon, the Paris police chief at the time, was in the 1980s revealed to have been a collaborator with the occupying Nazis in World War II and complicit in the deportation of Jews. He was convicted of crimes against humanity but later released.

The resolution was approved by 67 lawmakers, mainly representatives of the left and Macron's party, while 11 voted against it — all members of the far-right National Rally party.