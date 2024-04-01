The Palestinian Authority wants the United Nations Security Council to vote this month to make it a full member of the world body, the Palestinian UN envoy has told the Reuters news agency, a move that can be blocked by Israel's staunch ally, the United States.

Riyad Mansour, who has permanent observer status in the UN, made the Palestinian plans public on Monday as the brutal Israeli war on besieged Gaza is in its six-month, and Israel is expanding illegal Zionist settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Mansour told Reuters that the aim was for the Security Council to take a decision at an April 18 ministerial meeting on the Middle East, but that a vote had yet to be scheduled.

He said a 2011 Palestinian application for full membership was still pending because the 15-member council never took a formal decision.

"The intention is to put the application to a vote in the Security Council this month," he added.

Malta will be president of the Security Council in April.

Malta's UN Ambassador Vanessa Frazier said she had yet to receive a formal request for action from the Palestinians.

Malta established relations with Israel in 1965, and both sides maintain relations to this day, with certain points of tension in 1973 and 1987.

Since its independence in 1964, Malta also had relations with Palestine.

Alongside a push to end the war, global pressure has grown for a resumption of efforts to broker a two-state solution — with an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

UN approval

An application to become a full UN member needs to be approved by the Security Council — where the United States can cast a veto — and then at least two-thirds of the 193-member General Assembly.

The US mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said that the Palestinian Authority had not met the required criteria for statehood in its 2011 bid for full UN membership and "has only moved further from the goals it should achieve since."

"In addition, whoever supports recognising a Palestinian state at such a time not only gives a prize to terror, but also backs unilateral steps which are contradictory to the agreed upon principle of direct negotiations," Erdan said.