More than 53,000 people have fled Haiti’s capital in less than three weeks, the vast majority to escape unrelentinggangviolence, according to a United Nations released report.

More than 60 percent are headed to Haiti’s rural southern region, which worries UN officials.

“Our humanitarian colleagues emphasized that these departments do not have sufficient infrastructure, and host communities do not have sufficient resources, to cope with the large number of people fleeing Port-au-Prince,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The southern region already hosts more than 116,000 Haitians who previously left Port-au-Prince, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration report.

The exodus from the capital of some 3 million people began shortly after powerful gangs launched a series of attacks on government institutions at the end of February. Gunmen have burned police stations, opened fire on the main international airport that remains closed and stormedHaiti’stwobiggestprisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates.

Rising death toll

More than 1,500 people have been reported killed up to March 22, and another17,000 have been left homeless, accordingtotheUN

Among the rare travellers trying to head north instead of south from the capital were Marjorie Michelle-Jean, a 42-year-old street vendor, and her two children, ages 4 and 7.