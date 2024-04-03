Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his determination to eliminate the threat of terrorism not only in Türkiye but throughout the region in the future.

"We are determined to show that terrorism has no place in future of Türkiye and the region. With the recent elections, this determination has been further strengthened," Erdogan said during his speech at iftar dinner with security officials in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

He also emphasised that terrorism is a nonpolitical issue that should be treated differently.

Erdogan said all terrorist groups, including the PKK, FETO, Daesh, and DHKP-C, are "enemies" of the Turkish people.