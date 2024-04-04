WORLD
Australian police union warns Alice Springs curfew may be 'unlawful'
Politicians in the troubled town introduced a two-week dusk-to-dawn curfew on March 27.
The town of 25,000 people has a large Indigenous population and persistent problems with underemployment, poverty and other social issues. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 4, 2024

A nighttime curfew imposed on Australia's Outback capital of Alice Springs to curb rising unrest may be unlawful, a local police union warned.

Politicians in the troubled town introduced a two-week dusk-to-dawn curfew on March 27 and deployed dozens of additional police officers after a reported spike in crime.

Since then residents aged under 18 have been forced off the streets between 6 pm and 6 am.

The town of 25,000 people has a large Indigenous population and persistent problems with underemployment, poverty and other social issues.

Critics say the curfew is another example of politicians wanting to appear tough on crime, while doing little to address underlying problems.

Supporters argue it was needed a "circuit breaker" after up to 150 people were involved in a brawl at a local pub. But the Northern Territory Police Association has now warned the curfew may be illegal.

"In my opinion the declaration is unlawful and police operating under that declaration are at risk of acting unlawfully" said police association president Nathan Finn on Thursday.

Legal challenge

The association's legal advice is that a curfew cannot be used to "put down a riot, or other civil disturbance," according to details shared.

"This is nothing more than a knee-jerk reaction" added Finn "once again, it is police who are lumped with cleaning up government's mess following years of poor law and order policy decisions."

In response to a potential legal challenge, Northern Territory Chief Minister Eva Lawler said: "Bring it on."

Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy also defended the government's decision to implement the curfew.

"There's three things the act is not used for, it's for the suppression of civil disorder, combat or ending a strike. We're not using the act for any of those," said Murphy.

"What we're doing is using all the government assets, we've declared the emergency situation, to make sure there's a coordinated effort over the next 14 days to remedy the situation."

The curfew is set to end on April 10 but police have flagged it could be extended further.

