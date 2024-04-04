Türkiye has rejected a trilateral meeting between Armenia, the US, and EU scheduled for Friday in Brussels, saying the absence of Azerbaijan would undermine the region's neutral approach to complex problems, potentially fueling geopolitical confrontation.

"A historic opportunity for lasting peace and stability in the region has emerged as a result of Azerbaijan's liberation of its occupied territories after the Second Karabakh War, and the restoration of its sovereignty over all its territories through the anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh on 19-20 September 2023," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement emphasised the importance of third parties, particularly actors from outside the region, adopting a fair and impartial approach to the process at a crucial moment when the success of this historic opportunity is within reach, and urged them to avoid causing any harm to it.

"This initiative, which excludes Azerbaijan, will pave the way for the South Caucasus to become an area of geopolitical confrontation, rather than serving peace," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated its call to third countries to consider regional parametres and adopt an impartial stance towards conflicting parties.

"South Caucasus will thrive and achieve the regional prosperity it deserves, on the basis of lasting peace and stability."

"As ever, Türkiye will continue to assume its responsibilities in this regard and to encourage the use of this historic window of opportunity for lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the statement further added.