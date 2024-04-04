The Doctors Without Borders medical charity (MSF) has said it rejects Israel's position that an air strike which killed seven aid workers was a "regrettable incident", saying many humanitarian personnel have been attacked previously.

Seven workers from World Central Kitchen, which provides food relief in crisis and conflict zones, were killed when their convoy was hit on Monday night shortly after they oversaw the unloading of 100 tonnes of food brought to the Palestinian enclave by sea.

"We do not accept the narrative of regrettable incidents," Christopher Lockyear, Secretary General of MSF International, said at a press conference on Thursday in Geneva.

"We do not accept it because what has happened to World Central Kitchen and MSF's convoys and shelters is part of the same pattern of deliberate attacks on humanitarians, health workers, journalists, UN personnel, schools and homes."

He added: "We have been saying it for weeks now: this pattern of attacks is either intentional or indicative of reckless incompetence."

Related Israel responsible for November convoy attack in Gaza: MSF

'Political choice'

Israel has described the deadly incident as an operational accident and is investigating it. It has consistently denied deliberately targeting civilians in its war on Gaza.