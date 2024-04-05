Friday, April 5, 2024

1711 GMT — US President Joe Biden has claimed that Israel was doing what he had asked to let aid into Gaza, a day after he warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of a sharp shift in policy.

Asked whether he had threatened to stop military aid to Israel in the call with Netanyahu, Biden replied as he left the White House: "I asked them to do what they're doing."

More updates 👇

1822 GMT — Two Hezbollah members among five killed in Israeli strikes

The Israeli army has killed five people affiliated with the Hezbollah group and its allied Amal Movement in southern Lebanon, according to separate statements.

In a statement, Hezbollah said two members were killed "on the road to Jerusalem," in reference to the Hezbollah fight in support of the Palestinian resistance facing the Israeli devastating onslaught in Gaza.

The death toll of the Hezbollah fighters killed by the Israeli forces since Oct. 8 has risen to 267, according to previous statements by the group.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s ally Amal Movement, in a statement, mourned three of its members who were killed in an Israeli air strike on the Jdaideh town in the Marjaayoun district in southern Lebanon.

1647 GMT — CIA chief expected in Cairo for Gaza hostage talks

CIA Director Bill Burns is expected in Cairo for talks on freeing hostages held in Gaza, which the White House has confirmed would take place this weekend with US representation.

US media reported that Burns would meet in the Egyptian capital with Mossad chief David Barnea, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby declined to say if Burns would be involved but told journalists that "the United States will be present for those talks."

Kirby also said one of US President Joe Biden requests to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a call the day before was "getting back at the table in negotiations in Cairo and getting a hostage deal done, empowering his negotiators to come to (a) conclusion on this."

1617 GMT — UK govt says reviewing Israel probe into Gaza aid strike

The British government has called for "utmost transparency" and a "wholly independent review" into the killings of seven aid workers in Gaza, as well as lessons to be learned to prevent a reoccurrence.

"We are carefully reviewing the initial findings of Israel's investigations into the killing of WCK aid workers and welcome the suspension of two officers as a first step," Foreign Secretary David Cameron said.

"These findings must be published in full and followed up with a wholly independent review to ensure the utmost transparency and accountability," he wrote on the social media platform X.

1604 GMT — No plans to conduct independent probe into aid workers' killings: US

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby has said there are no plans by the United States to conduct an independent investigation into the killings of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers.

Kirby told reporters that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had briefed President Joe Biden in their phone call on Thursday on the general findings of Israel's inquiry into the incident.

1449 GMT — Hezbollah has weapons not yet used against Israel: Nasrallah

The head of Lebanon's powerful armed group Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah has said that the group still has weapons and forces it has not yet used against Israel.

In a televised speech marking Al-Quds Day, Nasrallah also said that an Israeli strike on Iran's consulate in the Syrian capital this week marked a "turning point" since Oct. 7, when Palestinian group Hamas waged a cross-border attack on Israel.

1435 GMT — Israel's Gaza aid openings 'not enough': EU chief

European Council President Charles Michel has said that Israel's announcement to temporarily open aid routes into Gaza was "not enough" given the scale of the humanitarian crisis there.

"Gazan children and infants are dying of malnutrition. Substantial and urgent efforts are required to immediately end hunger as an instrument of war in Gaza," Michel wrote on X.

"Israel's announcement to reopen temporarily the Erez crossing point as well as to allow aid to enter through the Ashdod port is not enough."

1431 GMT — Israeli fire 'most likely' killed woman hostage on Oct 7: army

An Israeli investigation found that an Israeli woman who had been seized during the October 7 attack was "most likely" killed when a combat helicopter fired on her kidnappers' vehicle.

Efrat Katz and most of the Hamas members in the vehicle were killed when the Israeli aircraft fired on them on October 7, the army investigation said.

The helicopter "fired at a vehicle that had terrorists in it, and which, in retrospect, based on the testimonies, also had hostages in it," the army said in a statement. "As a result of the fire, most of the terrorists manning the vehicle were killed, and most likely, Efrat Katz ... was killed as well."

1408 GMT — Israeli police arrest 11 Palestinians in vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli police have arrested 11 Palestinians in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Police said three Palestinians were held in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque after the end of Friday prayers. In a separate statement, police said "8 individuals were arrested following their participation in incendiary chants" after Fajr, the early morning prayer.

1340 GMT — UN 'deeply troubled' over Israeli use of AI to identify targets

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed serious concern over reports that Israel was using artificial intelligence to identify targets in Gaza.

Guterres said that he was "deeply troubled by reports that the Israeli military's bombing campaign includes Artificial Intelligence as a tool in the identification of targets, particularly in densely populated residential areas, resulting in a high level of civilian casualties."

"No part of life and death decisions which impact entire families should be delegated to the cold calculation of algorithms," he said.

1320 GMT — US carefully reviewing Israel's inquiry: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US is carefully reviewing Israel's inquiry into the strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers this week, adding that Washington will be looking very carefully at what steps Israel is taking.

"It's very important that Israel is taking full responsibility for this incident. It's also important that it appears to be taking steps to hold those responsible accountable. Even more important is that steps are being taken going forward to ensure that something like this can never happen again," Blinken told reporters in Brussels.

1249 GMT — EU's Michel urges end to use hunger as means of war in Gaza

The President of the European Council Charles Michel has urged an end to the use of hunger as a means of war in Gaza.

"Gazan children and infants are dying of malnutrition. Substantial and urgent efforts are required to immediately end hunger as an instrument of war in Gaza," he said on X.

Noting that the international community has repeatedly called for more humanitarian aid to enter into Gaza notably to prevent, he added: "Israel’s announcement to reopen temporarily the Erez crossing point as well as to allow aid to enter through the Ashdod port is not enough."

1234 GMT — Israeli minister defends soldiers who killed WCK workers

Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has defended soldiers who killed World Central Kitchen crew, saying "even if there were mistakes they should not be tried in field court".

1207 GMT — WCK demands independent commission, says Israel cannot investigate its own 'failure'

Aid charity World Central Kitchen has demanded an independent commission to investigate the killings of its staff in an Israeli air strike in Gaza, saying the Israeli military could not credibly investigate its own "failure".