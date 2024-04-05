WORLD
3 MIN READ
US denies Venezuela's claims of building covert bases in disputed Essequibo
Venezuela's leader Maduro says secret American military bases in Essequibo are being built "to prepare for an escalation against Venezuela", a claim Washington refutes.
US denies Venezuela's claims of building covert bases in disputed Essequibo
Both countries pledged last year not to use force to settle the border dispute, which is currently before the International Court of Justice in The Hague. / Photo: TRT World
April 5, 2024

The United States has denied Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's claim that Washington is building secret military bases in Essequibo, an oil-rich region of Guyana that Caracas claims as its territory.

"There's no plans for a secret military base," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

He urged both sides to abide by an 1899 court ruling on the border "and to do it peacefully," he added.

Maduro on Wednesday alleged secret US military bases in Essequibo, calling them an "aggression" and saying they were built "to prepare for an escalation against Venezuela."

Maduro's remarks came as parliament held a ceremony commemorating a recent law laying out the defence of Guyana Essequibo, four months after a controversial, non-binding referendum overwhelmingly approved the creation of a Venezuelan province in the disputed region, sparking fears of a military conflict.

Guyana called Venezuela's move to claim Essequibo an "egregious violation of the most fundamental principles of international law."

RelatedVenezuela troops deployed until UK military vessel leaves waters off Guyana
Recommended

Disputed region

The dispute over Essequibo — which makes up about two-thirds of Guyana's territory and has been administered by Guyana for more than a century — intensified in 2015 after the discovery of oil deposits by US-based energy giant ExxonMobil.

Tensions soared after December's referendum. Days later, US forces held joint US-Guyana military exercises.

Venezuela and Guyana pledged last year not to use force to settle the border dispute, which is currently before the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Guyana, a former British and Dutch colony, insists the Essequibo frontiers were determined by an arbitration panel in 1899.

However, Venezuela claims the Essequibo River to the region's east has historically formed a natural border recognised as far back as 1777.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington