Slovaks have voted for a new president of the EU and NATO member in a tight race between a government ally and a critic who are at odds over the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

A potential shift further towards Russia was at stake for the country in the run-off on Saturday between pro-West diplomat Ivan Korcok and Ukraine-sceptic parliament speaker Peter Pellegrini.

Russia's attacks on Ukraine became a fixture of the electoral campaign in the country of 5.4 million people after populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, Pellegrini's ally, had questioned Ukraine's sovereignty and called for peace with Russia.

Korcok, a 60-year-old former foreign minister and staunch Ukraine supporter, and the 48-year-old Pellegrini are vying to replace the outgoing liberal President Zuzana Caputova.

They are squaring off in a decisive second round as neither took the necessary 50 percent to win outright in last month's initial ballot.

Though the office is largely ceremonial, Slovakia's president ratifies international treaties, appoints top judges, is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces and can veto laws passed by parliament.

Future course of Slovakia?

After casting his ballot with his wife, Korcok said the election was "partly about the future course of the country".

"I want to make it clear where Slovakia belongs," he said from the western town of Senec, before a planned bicycle ride and family time.