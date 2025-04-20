Ecuador's government has placed the country on “maximum alert” following an intelligence report of an alleged plot to assassinate President-elect Daniel Noboa.

"We strongly condemn and reject any attempt to harm the life of the President of the Republic, State authorities, and public officials," the Ministry of Government said in an official statement released on X on Saturday.

"The State is on maximum alert," it added.

The intelligence reports claim that assassins were entering Ecuador from Mexico and other countries to carry out "terrorist attacks" and "street unrest through violent demonstrations".

The statement blamed "criminal organisations, in collusion with political sectors defeated at the ballot box", though no names were provided.

"These actions are not only aimed at destabilising the government but also at undermining democracy, Ecuador’s sovereignty, peace, and the rule of law," it said.

According to the ministry, the Armed Forces, National Police, and intelligence agencies are working in coordination to detect and “neutralise” any threats.

"We will respond with full force—our resolve will be tested. Let it not be forgotten: we prevail and will continue to prevail."

No specific individuals or groups were named in the statement, and officials have not yet disclosed further operational details.