Monday, April 8, 2024

1648 GMT –– Russia's ambassador to the UN nuclear watchdog has said his country had called an emergency meeting of the watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors over what it says are Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"Russia requested an extraordinary session of the Board with regard to the recent attacks and provocations of the armed forces of Ukraine against the ZNPP," Mikhail Ulyanov said on social media platform X.

The Board's rules state that any country on it, such as Russia, can call a meeting.

1737 GMT –– EU agrees tougher restrictions on Ukraine farm imports

EU states and the European Parliament have agreed on tougher restrictions on some Ukraine farm imports, Belgium, which holds the European Union presidency, said.

The accord extends duty-free access the bloc has given to Ukrainian agricultural goods since Russia's 2022 incursion but sets caps for poultry, eggs, sugar, maize, goats and honey to average volumes seen between mid-2021 and end-2023.

No cap was applied to wheat, which countries such as France and Poland had initially argued for.

1559 GMT –– Four killed in Russian air strikes on Ukraine's north and south

Russian missile and guided bomb attacks have killed four people in Ukraine's south and north, officials said.

A missile strike killed three people and injured at least eight more in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

An industrial building, seven apartment blocks, as well as medical and educational facilities were damaged there, authorities said. They did not disclose the nature of the industrial site.

1428 GMT –– 'If Ukraine loses, we all lose,' warn top UK, French diplomats

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne have reaffirmed their countries' support for Ukraine, saying it "must win" the war against Russia that started more than two years ago.

In a joint article published by the Telegraph, Cameron and Sejourne celebrated the 120 years of cooperation between the two countries as part of the Entente Cordiale, a series of agreements signed in 1904.

1410 GMT –– German chancellor to discuss Ukraine war on upcoming China visit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to embark on a three-day visit to China for political talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit has said.

Scholz plans to also discuss the Ukrainian war when he meets the Chinese leadership on April 16, including Beijing’s likely mediation role between Moscow and Kiev, Hebestreit said at a press briefing in Berlin.

"I believe China has influence on Russia and our wish would be that China can use the influence it has on Russia in order to contribute to a more peaceful development in the Ukraine conflict," he added.

1316 GMT –– Russia claims shooting down Ukrainian drone over Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station has claimed that Ukraine attempted another drone strike on the facility.

"A kamikaze drone was shot down over the plant today. It fell on the roof of the sixth power unit," the administration of the station said on Telegram.

The statement emphasized that despite calls from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to stop shelling, drone attacks continue to pose a threat to the safety of the nuclear power plant and increase the risks of a nuclear catastrophe.

1313 GMT –– Russia claims link between perpetrators of concert hall attack and Ukraine's intelligence

Russia has claimed that investigators working on the March 22 terrorist attack on the Crocus City concert hall in the Moscow region obtained evidence about the involvement of Ukraine's intelligence in the affair.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement that the information allows it to speak about Ukraine's involvement in preparation for the attack.

"Investigators have already received significant data on the circumstances of the preparation of terrorists for a crime, which may testify for their connection with the Ukrainian special services," it said.

0915 GMT ––Ukraine denies attacking Russian-held nuclear plant