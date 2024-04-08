WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bahrain's king pardons hundreds in largest amnesty in years
The pardons are announced as Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa marks 25 years since his ascension to the throne and also coincides with Eid al Fitr festivities.
Bahrain's king pardons hundreds in largest amnesty in years
The pardons cover "those convicted for riot and criminal cases". / Photo: AP archive
April 8, 2024

Bahrain's king has pardoned 1,584 people facing criminal and "riot" charges, state media has said, in the largest such mass release in the Gulf nation in years.

The announcement of the royal decree on Monday carried by the official Bahrain News Agency (BNA) did not specify whether political prisoners are among those to be released, though a rights group said it was likely.

BNA said that "this royal decree reflects his majesty's keenness to maintain the cohesion and stability of the Bahraini society while protecting its social fabric."

The pardons cover "those convicted for riot and criminal cases", and were announced as Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa marks 25 years since his ascension to the throne, BNA added.

Sayed Alwadaei, advocacy director for the Britain-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) said political prisoners were likely included in the pardon "as the term 'riot' refers to those who demanded political change".

RelatedBahrain prisoners pause hunger strike ahead of crown prince's visit to US
Recommended

'Highest number of prisoners'

BIRD said the latest royal decree marks the "highest number of pardoned prisoners since the pro-democracy uprising in 2011," when anti-government protests triggered a state crackdown.

The decree also comes ahead of Eid al Fitr which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, an occasion that often elicits prison pardons from Gulf leaders.

Bahrain has imprisoned scores of dissidents since the 2011 protest wave when authorities crushed demonstrations demanding a constitutional monarchy and an elected prime minister.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bahrain's interior ministry announced in 2020 the release of 1,486 prisoners including 901 who had received royal pardons on "humanitarian grounds".

RelatedWhere does Bahrain stand on human rights, six years on?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington