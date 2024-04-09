TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye cautions Greece against politicising environmental issues
Ankara's strong reaction comes after Athens announces plans to establish two new marine parks in Aegean and Ionian Seas.
Türkiye cautions Greece against politicising environmental issues
Türkiye expresses its readiness to cooperate with Greece in the Aegean Sea.  / Photo: AA Archive
April 9, 2024

Türkiye has cautioned Greece against exploiting environmental issues for political gains after Athens announced plans to launch two new marine parks in the Aegean and Ionian Seas.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement late on Tuesday in response to the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs' announcement that "Greece will declare two new Marine Parks, one in the Aegean Sea and the other in the Ionian Sea, during the Our Ocean Conference to be held in Athens on 16-17 April 2024."

Türkiye advised Greece not to involve outstanding issues between the two countries concerning the Aegean Sea, including "the status of some islands, islets and rocks whose sovereignty has not been ceded to Greece by international treaties, within the framework of its own agenda," the statement said.

Ankara also urged third parties including the European Union "not to become a tool for Greece' s politically motivated attempts regarding environmental programmes," it added.

RelatedWhy Greece-Türkiye rapprochement can be a win-win for all
Recommended

Readiness to cooperate with Greece

The Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasised that international maritime law encourages "cooperation, including on environmental issues, between coastal states in closed or semi-enclosed seas. In this context, Türkiye expressed its readiness to cooperate with Greece in the Aegean Sea."

However, Türkiye also warned that it will not "accept any fait accomplis that Greece may create on geographical features whose status is disputed."

"In this respect, we reiterate that the Marine Parks in question will not have any legal consequences in the context of the issues between the two countries in the Aegean Sea," it said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan