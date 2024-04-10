The Turkish president has had separate phone calls with his Uzbek and Iraqi counterparts and Pakistan’s prime minister to discuss bilateral relations, counterterrorism efforts and regional issues.

The phone calls between Recep Tayyip Erdogan with Iraq’s Abdul Latif Rashid and Uzbekistan’s Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate's X post on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the phone call between Erdogan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed bilateral relations and global issues.