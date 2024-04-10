WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran's Khamenei renews threat of reprisals against Israel
Khamenei condemned the April 1 attack, stating it violated diplomatic premises' inviolability as per international agreements.
Iran's Khamenei renews threat of reprisals against Israel
Khamenei has led Iranian officials in a succession of promises to avenge the strike / Photo: AFP
April 10, 2024

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei again warned Israel on Wednesday that it "will be punished" for a Damascus air strike that killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

"The evil regime made a mistake in this regard; it must be punished and will be punished," Khamenei said in a televised speech after Eid al-Adha prayers in Tehran.

"The consulate and embassy offices in any country are the territory of that country," he said. "When they attacked our consulate, it means they attacked our territory."

Khamenei has led Iranian officials in a succession of promises to avenge the strike, which was widely blamed on arch-foe Israel.

Recommended

One of his senior advisers, Yahya Rahim Safavi, warned on Sunday that Israeli embassies were "no longer safe".

Israel said last week it was strengthening its defences and pausing leave for combat units following Iran's retaliation threats.

Iran does not recognise Israel, and the two countries have fought a shadow war for years.

Iran charges that Israel was behind a wave of sabotage attacks and assassinations targeting its nuclear programme.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington